Why This Famous Actor Was Cut From The Biggest Movie Of The Summer

For those excitedly flocking to see Once Upon A Time In Hollywood this weekend, there is a disappointment you may want to get out of the way first. If you're frustrated with Margot Robbie's purported lack of lines, then you'll be even more so about James Marsden's. The actor, whose casting was announced last year without any specifics, was supposed to play western icon But Reynolds in the Quentin Tarantino film, but his appearance has been cut from the final product, Collider reports.
Along with Marsden, Reynolds was reportedly also slated to be part of the film but passed away in September, before filming the role. It's possible that's why Marsden's character was eliminated, or if it was a decision made on the cutting room floor. Marsden reportedly still receives a special thanks in the credits.
Luckily, Marsden has no shortage of acting gigs. He starred in Netflix's new series Dead To Me, and will also be the (human) face of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film. He's also rumored to be returning to the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, which picks up ten years after the events of the original 2007 film.
A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but if you'd like to picture Marsden in the role still, you can probably just rewatch Westworld. Visually, Teddy is basically the same thing.
