26 Years Later, Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Superfans Go Head To Head

Their music is more upbeat than Backstreet Boys and we also consider them to be better dancers. Four months later, on 17th April 1998, we actually did an autograph signing [and] my mom let us skip school, and my grandmother took us on the train to go see them in a really mall. I think that really made our connection to them even stronger, because we met them when they first came out. And then I was there for [*NSYNC's] very last performance together, in Miami at the Challenge for Children celebrity competition weekend in 2004. They performed the National Anthem at the basketball game.