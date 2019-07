26 Years Later, Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Superfans Go Head To Head

In the '90s, there were two sides, and whichever you choose defined who you were, what you listened to, and, ultimately, who you let in your friend group. On one side was the Backstreet Boys, a five-member boy band formed in Orlando, Florida in 1993 AJ McLean , Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell came onto the scene with their self-titled album in 1996, when Carter, the group's youngest member, was only 16 years old . The band and their hits — "I Want It That Way," "Larger than Life," and "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)" — would go on to make it into boy band — and karaoke — cannon. Though some members tried the solo route for a few years, the band reformed and is back together until this day, 26 years later. They even just finished up a two-year residency in Las Vegas that began in March 2017.