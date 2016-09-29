James Corden Brings Backstreet Back, Sings With The Boys

James Corden is no stranger to performing other people's material. The British late-night host has made a franchise out of Carpool Karaoke, but we have yet to see him strut his stuff onstage with an iconic '90s boy band that is in the midst of a mini-comeback.



That is, until now.



"We are bringing back boy bands," he said during his show. "I'm talking proper boy bands. Five guys together: the Cute One, the Funny One, the Nice One, the Other One, and the Maverick who refused to play by the rules, all living together in some weird mansion in Orlando."



He said that the current crop of boy bands just isn't up to snuff.



"I'm aware that boy bands haven't gone away," he said. "But now they just stand on stage wearing skinny jeans and Vans sneakers and some of them – some of them – even have the audacity to pick up instruments. That is not what I want in a boy band. I want matching outfits. I want synchronized dancing and way-over-budget music videos. That's why, boy bands, we're bringing you back!"



The nice thing about the Backstreet Boys is that their major hit, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is about them being back. So, any time they're having a comeback, they can just perform their major hit. It's like how Thin Lizzy will always be able to sing about the boys being back in town. They're the boys. And they're back.



This is a good video. You should watch it.