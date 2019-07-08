She survives, but a huge part of her seems to be dead — at least for now. The battle with the new monster (and Billy) causes Eleven loses her powers. She basically just uses them so hard, and so much, that she depletes her energy source (she makes a comment about how she needs to “recharge,” but that doesn’t happen by the end of the season). It appears as if some small inkling of her powers still remain, exemplified by the low humming that happens when she tries to use them to move a stuffed animal as the season closes out. But, she can’t move objects with her mind. She can’t communicate with others telepathically. She’s lost her ability to use ESP, and she’s certainly not having any nosebleeds. While overall she’s fine, she’s really only operating at 50 percent.