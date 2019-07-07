There is now a deafening "EQUAL PAY" chant thundering through the stadium in Lyon.— Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) July 7, 2019
U.S. Women's National Team:— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) July 7, 2019
higher revenue ✅
higher viewership ✅
World Cup Champs ✅✅✅✅
PAY. THESE. CHAMPIONS.#USWNT #USAvNED
Rose Lavelle watched 2015 World Cup Final in pizza shop watching with handful of teammates from an amateur Seattle summer league team. She just struck goal that most probably clinched 2019 Trophy. What feelings she must experience. Dizzying rise born of dreams, skill and wonder🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kVu5xhoWFI— roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 7, 2019
That’s it. That’s the tweet. #USWNT #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/u5J8RebyNj— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 7, 2019
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019