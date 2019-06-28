It was Khloé Kardashian's day yesterday, but Kylie Jenner may have accidentally stolen the spotlight. As expected, Kardashian shared her birthday bash on her Instagram story, and if you listen closely to one of the clips, someone can be heard in the background saying what sounds a lot like "I'm pregnant."
Of course, we don't know for sure that's what was said, let alone that it was said by Jenner, but the youngest of the famous sisters has been dropping a number of hints recently that she wants to have another kid with BF Travis Scott. For instance, this caption that she wrote in honor of Scott's birthday back in April:
"watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s fuck around and have another baby."
A fan also pointed out that in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner pulls out pregnancy tests to take with her sister and mother. Why else would someone have a surplus of pregnancy tests if they weren't possibly trying for a baby?
Also kylie Jenner is totally trying for baby #2 because no one has unopened boxes of pregnancy tests just readily available unless they are trying to get pregnant— Jean Grey (@gracewiftheface) June 25, 2019
If Jenner is pregnant, we definitely would be the last to know. For her first daughter, Stormi, the entire thing was kept private until after the birth, when Jenner shared a vlog documenting the experience.
Refinery29 has reached out to Jenner for comment — but until we hear back, it's up to you. Take a listen to the clip below. Does that sound like what we think it sounds like?
