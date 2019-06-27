Maisie Williams' New Role Is Like If Arya's Life Was A Comedy

Maisie Williams is ready to branch out from Game Of Thrones, but that doesn't mean she's totally leaving Arya behind. Variety announced on Thursday that the actress will be starring in upcoming show, Two Weeks To Live, and it doesn't not sound like a modern telling of Arya's GOT story.
According to the outlet, Williams will play Kim Noakes, a young girl who was secluded to rural life with her mother after the suspicious death of her father. Now, she's heading out on a mission in honour of her late dad, but bumps into two misfits on her way. After a prank goes wrong, the three find themselves fighting for their lives, and I'm sorry, but doesn't this sound like what basically happened to Arya when she sought out to avenge Ned Stark's death?
Obviously, this story is still wildly different from Game of Thrones, mainly because it's set in modern day and is also a comedy. But it does mean we'll get to see more Maisie Williams doing what she does best: going on adventures and saving the day (just hopefully with a little more laughter, this time).
"Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team," she said in a statement obtained by Variety.
However, don't think this means Williams doesn't have the range explore unfamiliar territory. Before Two Weeks To Live, she'll be taking on the totally unexpected role of guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade," Williams said in a press release back in May. "I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag."
Let's be real: That's a very Arya take on drag. There are some things Williams will never be able to leave behind.
