Deep French Tips Are Trending — & Bella Hadid Is On Board

Rita De Alencar Pinto, owner and founder of NYC's Vanity Projects nail salon, tells us that lately everyone has been asking for what she calls the "deep French," a style classified by its heavy white tips. "The deep French takes up a bigger space on the nail compared to a traditional French," explains Pinto, adding that it nods to the disco era and the many women who wore this look decades before it popped up on Instagram — including those who favoured pink-and-white acrylics. "We started seeing it a little bit last year, but after Bella Hadid wore a deep French manicure, it really re-energised the trend, and it's been a huge request at the salon ever since," Pinto says.