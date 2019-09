Baby Boomer Nails: Here's The 411 On The French Mani Remix

A quick Google search for "baby boomer nails" turns up images of an ombré French manicure. It's a look you've likely seen before in nail salons. In some shops, you'll hear women asking for pink and white to get a similar look. But why has it been named it after the post-WWII generation? "The ombré French design was an evolution from the classic French manicure look. It has been known to be dated back from around the 1940s (baby boomer years)," nail artist Jade Tang tells Refinery29. "It's a timeless and elegant look — soft pink fading into frosted white tips — there's something romantic about it."