We're settling into Cancer season this week, helping each other discover our creative sides, and embracing the comforts of home. Action planet Mars also inhabits this intuitive sign, slowing our actions with better contemplation of our feelings. Dreamy Neptune's retrograde is only starting to ramp up, bringing clarity to our goals and removing illusions. Pay attention to your new perceptions of the world as the blue planet moves in reverse. The Moon wanes in fellow water sign Pisces all day Sunday until Monday at 7:10 p.m., enhancing our intuitive nature. Tap into your inner psychic as you move through these days, and pick up on hidden signals. It's easy to get carried away on Sunday when love and money ruler Venus opposes indulgent Jupiter. Be extra careful with your wallet to avoid overspending. If you go over budget, that’s okay. Want to fix your money habits? Reach out to a financial therapist and figure out how to hold onto more of your money while still enjoying it. The Moon wanes through fiery Aries on Monday evening at 10:37 p.m., energising us to take the lead on completing projects. Power through your checklist until Thursday at 3:51 a.m. when the Moon leaves the sign of the Ram. On Wednesday, communication leader Mercury makes his way into bold Leo, enhancing our sense of leadership in both thought and speech. Make sure that you've got your talking points planned out before presenting your ideas — showmanship can only take you so far. Pleasant surprises are in store on Thursday when the Sun sextiles unpredictable Uranus. Approach the day with low expectations and see where a relaxed attitude can take you. If you're single, make time to mix it up during these sexy hot summer nights. The Moon wanes in hard-working Taurus on Thursday from 9:31 a.m. until Saturday at 2:38 p.m., helping us to find our stride as we finish up collaborative projects. Share what you've learned with friends on Saturday evening at 5:08 p.m. when the Moon enters thoughtful Gemini.
Aries
March 21 to April 19
Finding mental clarity this week will stem from getting in touch with your domestic side, Aries. Your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations is currently being expressed by the Sun, your personal ruler of creativity and joy. Stick close to home this week and host BBQs or cosy nights indoors with your favourite people. Invite your family over to your space and make time for connection. You might feel the urge to whip out your wallet for an impromptu trip on Sunday when your personal financial ruler, Venus, opposes adventurous Jupiter. The planet of luck and expansion rules your travel sector, making travel deals sparkle. If your friends are pressuring you to hit the open road with them, ask for a few days to consider your options while this movement passes. The Moon, your personal ruler of home and family wanes in your sign on Monday night from 10:37 p.m. until Thursday at 3:51 a.m. Concentrate your energy this week towards perfecting your home. Break off time to complete little tasks to help bring you towards harmony in your space. You’ll be able to focus on details that otherwise might have escaped you, thanks to Neptune’s retrograde motion. Your attitude towards taking care of your well-being shifts dramatically on Wednesday, when your health and work ruling planet, Mercury, enters Leo. It’s time to put a little more spring in your step — head to the front of your workout class and lead the charge at work. Stay alert on Thursday when your entertainment planet, the Sun, sextiles mischievous Uranus. A delightful shock is headed your way.
Taurus
April 20 to May 20
You’re sharp as a tack this week, Taurus. The Sun, your domestic ruler, moves through your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community this week, helping you to create solutions in your space. Finding common ground with your nearest and dearest is simple as the Sun lights up this intelligent house. You’re the voice of reason for others on Sunday when charming Venus opposes a retrograde Jupiter. If friends and family consult you about their urge to splurge, convince them to hold onto their hard-earned cash while these two planets are at odds. Your keen financial mind will help them to see the light. You’re ready to make bold decisions with your own cash on Wednesday, as your money planet Mercury enters courageous Leo. Look into your assets and consider how you can make your money work harder for you. There are a few great saving apps such as Mylo or Best Egg, which can help you reach your financial goals faster. On Thursday, the Moon enters your sign at 9:31 a.m. boosting your stamina. You might also notice that the rest of the zodiac is borrowing a Taurean mentality during this moon phase. We’re collectively determined to work hard — so show them how it’s done and flex your leadership skills! An exciting career development could be in store on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles Uranus, your personal planet of status and success. Get ready to command the spotlight and take charge.
Gemini
May 21 to June 20
It’s important to think about your assets with an attitude of abundance, Gemini. Your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions is illuminated by the Sun this week helping you to get a better feel for money matters as the Sun moves through this material house. You’re looking at your career from a new perspective this week while your status planet Neptune ramps up his retrograde. You’ll be blessed with a vision for the future while the ruler of illusions moves backward. Do you best to avoid temptation on Sunday, when charming Venus opposes Jupiter, your romantic ruler. If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner may be more-so inclined to overindulge. Practise moderation, and you’ll be ready to take on the week ahead! Expect a personality makeover on Wednesday, when your ruling planet, Mercury, makes his way into bold Leo. You’re ready to take the lead as the communication planet moves through this charismatic sign. Get ready to shake things up on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles Uranus, the planet of change. Keep your mind open to the many opportunities around you.
Cancer
June 21 to July 22
It’s time for you to dazzle the crowd, Cancer. Your 1st house of self, first impressions and appearance is illuminated by the Sun this week, helping you to impress all those who cross your path. As your financial ruler, the Sun lends you extra sparkle in seeking out new income streams as you get comfortable in your own skin. You gain a new sense of reality this week while Neptune, your personal planet of good fortune moves in reverse. You’re able to better sense where to better spend your time, and refocus your goals. Tap into your easy-going nature on Sunday, when your home and family planet Venus opposes Jupiter, Cancer’s ruler of well-being. It could be harder to tackle chores at home, so break up tasks with a little downtime while these planets are at odds. Mercury, your personal planet of inner growth, leaves the introspective sign of Cancer on Wednesday and makes his way into magnetic Leo. Step out of your shell and connect with people who help you grow while the messenger planet moves through this courageous sign. You could be blessed with a windfall or an exciting chance to earn more cash on Thursday, when your financial ruler, the Sun, sextiles enigmatic Uranus. Keep your schedule open while these planets move together in your favour.
Leo
July 23 to August 22
Quiet your mind this week, Leo. You enter a new contemplative mindset this week as the Sun moves through your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. Your ruling planet is burning his way through Cancer all week, helping you to find comfort in privacy. Observe your surroundings with new eyes as Neptune, the planet of illusion, is just starting his retrograde movement. Try to take your mind off work this Sunday, when your career ruler Venus opposes Jupiter. Avoid spreading yourself too thin and fight the urge to attach yourself every single project that comes your way. Save your mental energy for Wednesday, when your financial planet Mercury enters your sign. The planet of thought and communication will help to sharpen your instincts when it comes to cash. A romantic surprise is in store on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles Uranus, your personal planet of love. Whether you’re single or attached, It’s a wonderful day to get a better understanding of your emotional needs.
Virgo
August 23 to September 22
Are you ready to get back onto the scene, Virgo? Your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals is highlighted by the Sun this week, energizing your social calendar. Spend this week reconnecting with old friends and making new connections. If you’re single, you’ll notice a shift in your attitude towards dating, as your love ruler Neptune has just recently begun his retrograde. Take close care of your emotions and follow the golden rule as you dip your toe into the dating pool this summer. Attached Virgos should use this energy to consider their partners and how they’d like to improve communication. If something bothers you, speak up, and express your concerns with compassion and clarity. Hold off on making any big-ticket purchases on Sunday, when your financial ruler Venus opposes Jupiter, your personal planet of home and family. Wait a little longer to make an informed decision, and see if you’re still itching to splurge later this week when the moment passes. You’re blessed with confidence on Wednesday, thanks to your career ruler Mercury moving into the bold sign of Leo. If you’ve been looking to take on more leadership skills, now is the time. On Thursday, the Sun sextiles Uranus, your personal planet of health and work, creating some harmless chaos in your schedule. Let loose and enjoy the moment.
Libra
September 23 to October 22
You may notice that you’re attracting a different kind of attention this week, Libra. Colleagues, managers, and competitors are more aware of your talents, while the Sun lights up your 10th house of career, structure and public image. You’ve got a no-nonsense attitude, thanks to your health and work ruler Neptune starting his retrograde movement late last week. When the blue planet moves in reverse, he helps to bring a more serious nature to your day-to-day schedule. If you’re looking to make some real progress in your work, focus on tying up the short-term projects you’ve been avoiding as the Moon, your personal career planet, wanes all week. Hold off on pitching anyone on Sunday, when Venus, your planetary ruler opposes Jupiter, Libra’s individual ruler of communication and thought. When these two planets are at odds, they can oversell your cause. Get your confidence back on Wednesday, when Mercury, your personal planet of spirituality and luck, enters charismatic Leo. Prepare yourself for the unexpected on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles unpredictable Uranus — positive changes are afoot.
Scorpio
October 23 to November 21
Immerse yourself in new surroundings and revive your imagination, Scorpio. Your career ruler, the Sun, moves through your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief this week, encouraging you to leave your comfort zone in the dust. Take notes on what your dream career entails, and what steps you need to take to continue progressing. Watch out for emotional spending on Sunday, when your love planet, Venus, opposes Jupiter, your financial ruler. Think of it an opportunity to look at what triggers less than healthy money habits. Pay attention to the shift in how your network communicates on Wednesday when Mercury moves into enthusiastic Leo. As one of the few signs that are not directly impacted by the messenger planet, this is an excellent time to observe and listen. You could stumble across a brilliant solution in managing your professional and personal relationships on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles Uranus, your domestic ruler. Invite your favourite work friends out to blow off steam, and strengthen your bonds.
Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21
Embrace the tumultuous spirit of reinvention this week, Sagittarius. Your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change is highlighted by the Sun, preparing you for your next phase. Focus your intention on creating harmony in your space while Neptune, your domestic ruler goes retrograde. When the planet of illusions moves in reverse, he helps to reveal truths that you’ve hidden from yourself. As the zodiac’s most adventurous sign, it’s advisable to save trip-planning until 27 November when he goes direct. Get ready for a burst of charisma on Wednesday, when your career and love ruler, Mercury, enters bold Leo. It’s time to go after your desires, both professional and romantic. If you’re in a relationship, make your partner feel special and celebrate your love — you’ll feel boosted by the fiery energy of Leo’s charming nature. Go with the flow on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles mischievous Uranus. We live in a random universe, so enjoy the rush and document the oddities that cross your path.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 19
You’re a strong solo-act, but you’re tougher with a team this week, Capricorn. Reconnect with the people who support your dreams and goals while the Sun lights your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. Take a good look at your calendar for the next 30 days, and schedule in time to ideate and collaborate. Neptune, your personal communications planet shifts your tone to a more severe demeanour while he moves retrograde. It’s time for you to buckle down and pay attention to truths revealed until the blue planet moves direct on 27 November. Take a time-out from work on Sunday, when your career ruler Venus opposes Jupiter, your personal planet of inner growth. Come back to your problem on Wednesday, when your health and work ruler Mercury moves into confident Mars. Remind yourself of your best qualities, and create a positive mantra to help you gather courage. Thursday offers you a little luck when the Sun sextiles Uranus, your financial ruler. Instead of buying a lotto ticket during this lucky transit, take risks on yourself. Make the best use of your energy by transforming your time and ambition into a mechanism that offers you more freedom to follow your passions. Value isn’t just quantified by money — it also represents your time.
Aquarius
January 20 to February 18
You’re tapping into your best self this week, Aquarius. Your planetary ruler of love, the Sun, is illuminating your 6th house of health, order, and service, bringing you new ways to take care of your physical body. Make yourself a priority while the Sun lights up your 6th vital house of wellness. Keep an eye on your finances this week while your money ruler, Neptune, moves backward — you could learn some interesting facts about your spending habits, and kick a few bad ones to the curb. Lay low on Sunday when your domestic ruler, Venus, opposes Jupiter. It’s easy to get wires crossed while these two planets are at odds, so focus on keeping the mood light. Communication ruler Mercury makes his way into charismatic Leo on Wednesday, shifting the collective mood into a more positive vibe. You attract romance like bees to honey on Thursday, when your love planet, the Sun, sextiles Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius. Anticipate a few texts and DMs from both new and old love interests... and take your pick.
Pisces
February 19 to March 20
It’s easy for you to find joy in the simplest of tasks this week, Pisces. The Sun, your planetary ruler of health and work, is shining brightly on your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. Your infectious spirit attracts everyone — so keep sharing your light. If you’re single, you never know who you could run into IRL. You’ve got a new sense of realism as well, thanks to Neptune’s retrograde starting late last week. Pay attention to the signals that people give you, in case it differs from what they’re saying. As one of the most psychic signs of the zodiac — you’re bound to pick these non-verbal cues up. Prepare for an ego boost on Wednesday when Mercury, your personal ruler of love, home and family, makes his way into charismatic Leo. The messenger planet lends you a new sense of direction and an air of grace when relating to your loved ones and love interests. Stay alert on Thursday, when the Sun sextiles unpredictable Uranus, as your wellness routine could get an exciting upgrade.
