That’s what makes self-advocacy such a critical skill for women. We’re not always lucky enough to have a benevolent boss or a workplace that inherently recognizes our worth and power. But we can always learn to speak up about our needs, champion our own work, and find allies who’ll help us succeed. As much as education and skill, it’s the ability to self-advocate that can take a career from “middle of the road” to “top of the org chart.”