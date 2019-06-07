The Hostel for Homeless Young Mums Is The Most Inspiring Thing You Can Watch Today

To qualify for a room in the hostel, you have to meet two criteria: be pregnant or have a child and be homeless. Shanice, 17, is another of its seemingly unbreakable young mums to benefit from its support. The hostel's youngest resident, she moved in after living with her auntie and uncle didn't work out ("we kept arguing all the time," she recalls) and has lived there for 18 months, but will soon be moving into her own council flat with her one-and-a-half year old daughter, whose father is largely absent. As for Shanice's own parents, she explains candidly, laughing: "My dad is in jail and my mum is a druggie, basically... I see her in the street all the time. She walks past like she [doesn't] know who I am. It makes me feel sick. I never want to be like her. I don't understand how you can pick drugs over your own children."