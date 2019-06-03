Besides falling in love with Ali Wong and Randall Park, after watching their new Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe you’ll also want to listen to some Bay Area hip-hop and eat more dumplings. This is all to say the soundtrack for Always Be My Maybe (along with the songs of Hello Peril, which are on Spotify) is very good — as is the food porn. Perhaps, that’s not all that surprising to hear since the title is a play on a Mariah Carey song.
Yes, the elusive chanteuse’s music makes a late appearance in the movie, which casts Wong and Park as lifelong besties Sasha and Marcus, who lose touch after an awkward hook-up in his Corolla to the sexy sounds of D’Angelo. But now that Wong’s Sasha Tran, a celebrity chef making trans-denominational food — “transgressive, transforming, transcendent,” is what she’s going for — is back in San Francisco, it might be time for them to maybe give it another try. That is if Keanu Reeves doesn’t get in the way.
Luckily, their When Harry Met Sally-like romance is soundtracked by a lineup of California rappers, hipster techno, and soulful jams that will make you want to tell someone you love them. Even the original songs Park wrote with producer Dan The Automator about San Fran’s tech boom, tennis balls, and punching Keanu are really, really good. Unfortunately, you’ll have to watch the movie to hear those those fake songs that really are bops. So grab yourself a seat, possibly in a gubi chair, and check out all this flavour in your ear.