The Breakout Star Of Summer? Diana Silvers Has Arrived Via Booksmart & Ma

But, back to high school: The benefit of a busy schedule is that there’s zero risk of being kidnapped by a crazed vet tech who just wants to party with the youths. When asked about the peer pressure Maggie faces in Ma to drink and party, Silvers jokes that there was never any time to be pressured by her peers — there was too much on her high school agenda to worry about it. Acting, Silvers tells me, was always her true passion: Her father enrolled her in the Santa Monica Playhouse as a child so she could “get out of the house” and have some fun in the summer. However, Silvers’ “heavy load” of extracurriculars in high school meant she couldn’t devote all her effort to performing as much as, she hints, she wanted to. The school year was mainly for other pursuits, though Silvers does say she joined the drama club, and had a hard time fitting in with the theatre kids. Though choir and orchestra were also on her high school to-do list, it was tennis — a sport strongly encouraged by her father — that took up most of her life.