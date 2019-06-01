This Is The UK's First Completely Vegan Hotel

If you thought we'd reached peak vegan, think again: the UK's first completely vegan hotel will open its doors later this month.
Saorsa 1875, a 19th century baronial house near Pitlochry in Perthshire, has been converted into an eleven-bedroom boutique hotel "dedicated to showcasing ethical luxury".
According to its website, the hotel's restaurant will serve a "completely plant-based" menu which "showcases local, seasonal and foraged produce". All drinks will be completely vegan too, and dogs are welcome.
Guests will also be able to take part in cooking classes, outdoor adventures and wellness-oriented activities.
The hotel's founders say that its decor "balances the building’s Victorian gothic origins with modern amenities to offer the minimal design and neutral tones of Northern Europe".
A Vegan Society spokesperson has confirmed that guests can book a stay at Saorsa 1875 "knowing that no animal had to suffer for the hotel equipment or [its] cosmetics".
"We want to show people that veganism isn't just a compassionate, ethical choice, it's also an exciting, vibrant way of life," the hotel's co-founder, Jack McLaren-Stewart, said in a press release. "The innovation that we've seen across food and fashion in recent years has been hugely inspiring and we're excited to be part of the world's fastest growing social justice movement."
According to The Vegan Society, the number of vegans in the UK quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. Last year, the UK launched more vegan products than any other nation, including a slew of vegan wines, vegan beauty products and vegan shoes.
Saorsa 1875 is welcoming guests from 15th June, and you can find out more about the hotel on its website. The town of Pitlochry is located around 25 miles north of of Perth in central Scotland.