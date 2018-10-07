3 Easy Vegan Meals Which Require Little-To-No Washing Up

You've got much better things to do than the washing up. Things like finally getting round to trying (and perfecting) the slicked-back hair look. Things like revisiting iconic British television history with a Changing Rooms marathon (loads on YouTube, you're welcome) or finally getting your side hustle (a shop on eBay selling stuff you nicked from your mum's wardrobe, what of it?) off the ground.
Basically, a busy woman like you has no business spending hours doing washing up. Which is why one-pot dinners (cooking your entire dinner in one tray or pot) are the way forward. Heck, you can even eat your dinner straight out of the pot if you really want to streamline the process.
To get you started, healthy-eating restaurant Leon has literally just released a new book on this very subject and has kindly shared a few of its vegan offerings with us.
Click through to get inspiration for your very own one-pot meal this evening – so you've got time for all the other important things you've got going on.