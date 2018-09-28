Changing Rooms Is The Most Iconic TV Show In British History

Of course, Linda swept up like a trouper and said, in her gorgeously patronising way, things like "You wanted a corner cabinet. I gave you a nice, hanging, modern shelf," and "Yeah, we definitely shouldn’t have put the books on the bottom," as the two women who had to live with this disaster on their doorstep weep on camera. In one instant, not only were the teapots gone for good, but it was officially confirmed that no matter how hard you try, no matter how much you care for and treasure something, powerful people will always come in and fuck it all up.