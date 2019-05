This summer movie has everything: vintage costumes, perfectly-written jokes, friendship, romance, overbearing parents, and of course, a really, really big party. Cars are driven recklessly, karaoke is done to Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know.” First kisses are had and hearts are broken. Notably, no one says anything mean about anyone else’s physical appearance, and social divides are mostly about who’s down to party, rather than who is “cool” or attractive. This is the world of Olivia Wilde's new movie Booksmart.