The Internet Has Some Strong Opinions On The New Ariana Grande Waxwork

Nick Levine
Remember the infamous bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo from a couple of years ago? The internet absolutely loves it when someone makes a likeness of a famous person that, um, maybe doesn't look entirely like them.
A case in point is the waxwork of singer, fashion icon and all-round Coachella-slaying queen Ariana Grande which has just been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London.
The museum asked fans to vote for their favourite Ariana look from five different options, and the winner was "classic Ari" – complete with signature ponytail, baggy sweater and thigh-high boots.
Though Madame Tussauds reckons it has the singer's style "nailed", some fans on Twitter aren't quite so sure.
"I look more like Ariana Grande than this wax figure than Ariana Grande," one wrote. Another said, hopefully with a little bit of hyperbole: "This Ariana wax figure is actually offensive."
Check out some of the funniest reactions to the waxwork below.
Others have suggested the waxwork looks more like Emery Bingham, a YouTube personality who's known for recreating the pop singer's looks.
The waxwork took up pride of place at the world-famous tourist attraction on Friday, and will remain on display there for the next five weeks. So if you fancy getting a selfie with Wax Ari, there's plenty of time.
