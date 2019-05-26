The Internet Has Some Strong Opinions On The New Ariana Grande Waxwork

Remember the infamous bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo from a couple of years ago? The internet absolutely loves it when someone makes a likeness of a famous person that, um, maybe doesn't look entirely like them.
A case in point is the waxwork of singer, fashion icon and all-round Coachella-slaying queen Ariana Grande which has just been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London.
The museum asked fans to vote for their favourite Ariana look from five different options, and the winner was "classic Ari" – complete with signature ponytail, baggy sweater and thigh-high boots.
You chose Classic Ari!— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019
Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC
Though Madame Tussauds reckons it has the singer's style "nailed", some fans on Twitter aren't quite so sure.
"I look more like Ariana Grande than this wax figure than Ariana Grande," one wrote. Another said, hopefully with a little bit of hyperbole: "This Ariana wax figure is actually offensive."
Check out some of the funniest reactions to the waxwork below.
@MadameTussauds wax figure of @ArianaGrande looks like @melissavcomedy playing Ari on SNL. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jb8a3iE28x— Jennie Rohe (@jennierohe) May 24, 2019
omg this wax figure looks like ariana grande...on crack pic.twitter.com/N24UpsNbz4— Togepi (@chikachikatrii) May 24, 2019
i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande https://t.co/YuRsiEvnOH— daisy (@yourenoIover) May 22, 2019
This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive pic.twitter.com/2m6mteqaKv— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 24, 2019
thank god its 5 weeks because that don’t look like her wtf— 𝘩𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑦𝑏𝑏 想像 💭🕊 (@osnapitzarisass) May 21, 2019
Others have suggested the waxwork looks more like Emery Bingham, a YouTube personality who's known for recreating the pop singer's looks.
the ariana waxwork looks more like the youtube girl that pretends to be her i think madame tussauds got confused pic.twitter.com/odOZpWELml— mia 🌸 (@miaseesghosts) May 25, 2019
The waxwork took up pride of place at the world-famous tourist attraction on Friday, and will remain on display there for the next five weeks. So if you fancy getting a selfie with Wax Ari, there's plenty of time.
