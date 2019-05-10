This Is Where You've Seen The Wine Country Cast Before

If there were ever a time to literally Netflix and chill — meaning pour yourself a glass or five of vino and chill the eff out in front of the TV — it’s with the latest comedy on Netflix, Wine Country.
The movie, about a group of friends who get together in California’s Napa Valley to celebrate their BFF’s 50th birthday, marks the directorial debut of comedy queen Amy Poehler, who also stars in the film. Poehler recruited her real-life friends as the cast of Wine Country, including fellow Saturday Night Live cast members Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Maya Rudolph, along with former SNL writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey. Spivey wrote the film with fellow comedian and actress Liz Cackowski (who also appears in a small role).
The BFF getaway allows the women — workaholics, exhausted mums, homebodies, and the like — to catch up, relax, and reconnect. But their days-long wine buzz can’t keep the real world from creeping in, causing the group to think about their friendships and futures in the process.
If that’s not a film that should be viewed in a bubble bath with a bottle of wine on hand, then we’re not sure what is. So pour yourself a glass of chardonnay — or Pinot Grigio, or Merlot, or perhaps a nice Sancerre? Really any kind will do, even wine from a box — and find out more about your favorite group of gal pals and where you’ve seen them before.