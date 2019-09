A film about a group of friends reconnecting later in life only to air their grievances and end up closer together isn’t exactly a new concept. It’s one that’s been traditionally male-focused (The Hangover franchise and Tag being recent examples), even as films like Bridesmaids and Girls Trip have started to shift expectations. But Wine Country is a charming addition to the genre , mostly because of the way art imitates life. There’s a natural chemistry between these women that makes these relationships crackle. You believe they’ve been friends for two decades, because, well, they mostly have been. And who wouldn’t want to be invited into the inner circle for a tight 90 minutes?