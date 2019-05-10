Poehler’s directorial touch deftly balances out the drama, layering mega-Nancy Meyers lifestyle porn vibes with a script by Spivey and Liz Cackowski that drops one joke after the other. Every blowout is deflated with a well-placed barb, which keeps the tone fairly light, even in the face of more serious matters. And though everyone gives solid comedic performances, Rudolph is the real stand-out here, partly because her arc gives her the most to work with. Her displays of manic energy are intercut with bouts of thoughtful contemplation that tug at the heartstrings just enough to raise the stakes on this otherwise frivolous weekend.