“I went to the premiere with all the actors. I was so excited and proud of the movie that when my friends would come over we would watch it, but we never understood what any of the words meant. One of the gifts that the production team gave me was the soundtrack of the movie. I would play it in the car with my mom. It wasn’t the most appropriate, but I didn’t know what anything meant. My mom would tell me, ‘Don’t repeat this word and do not do this.’ When I went to high school, I remember they would show Mean Girls for anti-bullying, because it does have some good things. They show it for education purposes now.”