"We’d all had many similar experiences, both of how exercise can positively transform your life but equally, of how gym culture can feed into insecurities and misleading belief systems about health, beauty and your body," says 27-year-old Redman, who first started exercising to cope with anxiety. "Inappropriate comments, patronising behaviour and environments that make you more self-conscious are too common in gyms." A personal trainer once steered her down the weight loss path even though she'd expressed no interest in losing weight, while another enquired about Redman's sexuality upon spotting her working out with her girlfriend. After bonding over a shared distaste for "how broken the system was," the trio resolved to create a space in which people of all shapes, sizes, abilities, sexualities and identities see themselves in its marketing and on the gym floor.