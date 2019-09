"We've seen an increase of selfies and videos being taken on the gym floors," says Ben West, head coach and cofounder of 360Athletic in Vauxhall, London, which focuses on personal goals and small-group training and doesn't film all its clients for social media ("intimidating vibes and fancy lighting are just not our style", it proclaims proudly ). "It’s great if you want to document your training and experiences, but for a lot of women who may not want to be on camera, this can be a little pressurising – especially if individuals are out on the gym floor waving the camera about... Although we love people documenting their journey, we do have a few members who don’t like to be featured on Instagram and we fully respect that by not filming them at all."