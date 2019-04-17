Jennifer Lawrence Is Back From Her Acting Hiatus With The Perfect Project

Jennifer Lawrence is ending her acting hiatus. In the past year or so since stepping back from filming movies, the 28-year-old has gotten engaged, had a tipsy night out in NYC with Adele, supported her best friend Emma Stone, and worked with Represent.us, a non-profit trying to put a stop to political corruption.
But, she's officially back, baby — and with a perfect-sounding new project. Lawrence is set to star in an A24 and IAC FILMS production. The untitled film will be directed by Lila Neugebauer, an acclaimed young theatre director making her feature film debut, from a script by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders.
Lawrence will also produce alongside Justine Polksy, her best friend, former assistant, and current producing partner at their recently launched production company, Excellent Cadaver. That's four women leading the charge on a project that is also backed by two names (Scott Rudin and Eli Bush) responsible for Lady Bird, Mid90s, and Eighth Grade. Yes, perfection.
While Lawrence is obviously known, and lauded, for her acting skills, recently she's been flexing her producing chops.
"In a relatively short amount of time, Jennifer has already proven herself to be a one-of-a-kind actress and businesswoman," Brad Weston, who has a first-look film deal with the company, told THR of her new venture. "Her versatility and commitment to working with the greatest filmmakers in the industry highlights our shared ambition to create thoughtful, fearless films, and we are extremely excited to partner with Jennifer and Justine as they start this new chapter."
According to IMDb, Lawrence is also a producer for Bad Blood, in which she'll star as disgraced Theranos entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. Both films will likely drop in 2020, so get ready to see a lot of everyone's favourite relatable gal.
