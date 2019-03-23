Jennifer Lawrence & Adele Partied With Fans At A Gay Bar & Everyone Should Be Jealous

In another video, Adele went on stage and grabbed the mic, because of course she did. Instead of belting out some tunes (she is on her off-hours, after all), Adele joined the audience participation segment of the show. “What do you do for a living?” asked Ruby Roo. “I’m actually, at the moment, a stay-at-home mum,” she replied, to uproarious laughter from the crowd. “I love that! Beautiful, beautiful!” Ruby Roo responded, and asked Adele if she’s “ready to mingle and have a great time with the gays tonight.” In pure Adele form, she said, “Fuckin’ obviously!”