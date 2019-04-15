Mindy Kaling & Priyanka Chopra Are Making The Wedding Movie Of The Year

Wedding bells are coming soon to a cinema near you.
Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra are teaming up for an international comedy set in America and India, which follows a big traditional Indian wedding and the ensuing culture clashes — the movie is being pitched as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding, according to Deadline. (Yes, we’re definitely getting flashbacks to Chopra’s lavish nuptials with Nick Jonas last year, too, and we can only hope the on-screen wedding comes even a little bit close to their three-day extravaganza.)
“My dream team is making a movie,” Kaling wrote on Instagram after sharing the news. “Can’t wait for this one!”
Universal Pictures won the rights to the film earlier this week, beating out bids from Legendary, Sony, Netflix, and Amazon Studios. Kaling and Chopra will star, and Kaling is writing the movie — which is yet unnamed — with collaborator Dan Goor, the co-creator and executive producer of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also has the option to direct.
This is the latest big development for Kaling, who is having a winning 2019: along with exploring motherhood with her absolutely adorable daughter Katherine, Kaling has several projects in the works. She’s developing a coming-of-age comedy series for Netflix centering on a cast of Desi women and recently posted an open casting call for several roles on the show, which begins shooting in Los Angeles this summer. In January, Amazon Studios bought the distribution rights to Kaling’s comedy Late Night for $13 million after its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and the film is set to be released in June.
