"I'm developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He did Rain Man, and he's this iconic American director. We are developing it [through] the character of Sheela. [There was] this guru who originated from India, [and Sheela was] his right-hand woman. She was just devious and created this whole cult in America and brought people here," Chopra revealed on the talk show. "I'm developing that next, for me to star in and produce it."