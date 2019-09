Sheela, known as Ma Anand Sheela, is the former spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement, which was under the leadership of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. She ran the group's compound near Antelope, Oregon, — called "Rajneeshpuram" — from 1981 through 1985. During that time, Rajneeshpuram became embroiled in a mess of legal battles with the neighbouring communities, many of whom did not like that a "New Age sex cult" has moved in next door. The culture clash soon turned violent: Sheela allegedly ordered the largest bioterrorist attack on American soil.