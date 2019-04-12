The Wildest Coachella Sex Stories — You're Welcome

When you think Coachella, you probably think of the desert, flower crowns, glitter makeup, fanny packs, Beyoncé’s iconic performance… and, maybe, sex. Coachella has a reputation for being a “hookup festival,” and data backs that up. A survey by sex toy retailer Lovehoney found that Coachella was the second most popular festival to have sex at: 14.3% of festival-goers had had sex at Coachella (Lollapalooza came in first with 23%).
Of festival sex enthusiasts, 29% had sex in a camping area, 15% had sex in a car, 13% had sex in the crowd, and 12.5% did so in a "quiet spot in the field." One Coachella hookup spot, the Ferris wheel, even made it into Insecure Season 3. IRL festival hookups are usually a lot less sexily-lit (unfortunately), though many are just as public. So if you're headed to the festival, or want some inspo for public romantic rendezvous in general, we've combed through some of the best Coachella sex stories on Reddit for you.
Just remember that if you're going to attempt to recreate any of these, to keep Coachella's Code of Conduct and anti-harassment policy in mind.