Apparently, This Is The Most Popular Music Festival To Have Sex At

If you've ever been to a music festival and noticed just how many people seem to use the performing acts as a backdrop to their romantic make-out session, this survey probably won't be too surprising to you.
According to a survey by sex toy retailer Lovehoney, plenty of people are having sex at outdoor festivals. The most popular festival to do so, is apparently Lollapalooza in Chicago. The poll, shared with Refinery29, surveyed 1,100 consumers and found that 23% of them have had sex at Lollapalooza. The next most popular festivals were Coachella (14.3% had sex there), followed by Austin City Limits (with 10% of responders saying they had sex there), Burning Man (9%), and SXSW (7.5%).
What's more, plenty of people are also planning on having sex at this year's Lollapalooza to specific acts. The survey also found that out of all the 2017 Lollapalooza acts, 10% of respondents want to have sex to Blink 182, followed by Lorde (8%), Muse (6.3%), The Killers (6.3%) and Tove Lo (4%).
If you're wondering just where in the middle of a music festival people have found a place to get down, Lovehoney has you covered there, too. According to the survey, 29% of respondents had sex in a camping tent, 15% had sex in a car, a brave 13% had sex in the crowd, 12.5% did so in a "quiet spot in the field," and 6% were lucky enough to have access to an RV.
So what is it about music festivals that seem to turn so many of us on?
"Music festivals bring together thousands of people to enjoy great music in an amazing atmosphere, and great sex and great music go hand-in-hand," Neal Slateford, Lovehoney co-founder, said in a statement shared with Refinery29. "Sexual happiness doesn’t have to be found in the bedroom."
Certainly food for thought if you're planning on attending a festival this summer.
