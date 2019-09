All we're really left wondering now is what these particular products are going to smell like. Will they channel the music video, perhaps, and emulate the fragrance of the salon where Grande learned the bend-and-snap? (If that's the case, will Kris Jenner need to give her stamp of approval?) Alternatively, since this is also the name of her album, are we about to get a scent for every song on the album? Since this is coming from Grande, we're preparing for anything — and everything.