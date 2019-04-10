After years of setting many a beauty trend, releasing six best-selling perfumes, and even getting a Lush bath bomb in her honour, Ariana Grande knows that the beauty industry can't get enough of her. Now, it's looking a lot like her next move is to turn her hit single and album "Thank U, Next" into a beauty line unto itself.
In papers filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office last week, Grande's company GrandAri, Inc. wants to make "Thank U, Next" fragrances (both eau de cologne and eau de parfum) and various body-care products, including body lotions, gels, scrubs, powders, soufflés, and mists.
You can even see what appears to be Ariana's signature on the trademark — which, naturally, features a heart over the letter "i" in her first name. Given the wild success of this song — the music video actually smashed records on YouTube — and the fact that Grande decided to give her fifth studio album the same name too, it's no wonder that the three words are continuing to get some extra love from the pop star.
All we're really left wondering now is what these particular products are going to smell like. Will they channel the music video, perhaps, and emulate the fragrance of the salon where Grande learned the bend-and-snap? (If that's the case, will Kris Jenner need to give her stamp of approval?) Alternatively, since this is also the name of her album, are we about to get a scent for every song on the album? Since this is coming from Grande, we're preparing for anything — and everything.
