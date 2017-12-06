You'll Never Guess How Much Money Ariana Grande’s New Perfume Has Grossed

You might have thought that the days of sugary-sweet perfumes were behind you — along with your Tiger Beat posters of N'Sync and butterfly clips — but when it comes to the former, that's not exactly the case. In 2017, in fact, it seems as though such fragrances that smell like "an ice cream truck, a baker's delivery van, and a candy cart, all colliding in the middle of an intersection" still sell. And they sell really well.
Case and point: Within just two years, Ariana Grande's sugary scent that's been described like the above has grossed over $150 million in retail sales across the globe — which, to put in perspective, beats the sales numbers of Kim's KKW Gardenia perfume launch fifteen times over.
With top-selling fragrances like Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy, and her signature Ari by Ariana Grande, these have been selling like (marshmallow) hot cakes. Whether it's the candied scents, the glittery puff ball attached to each bottle, or the ponytail-wearing, internationally-recognised recording artist behind it that's driving people to buy — it's working.
Grande's Instagram following tops more than 115 million, and from her roots on Nickelodeon's Victorious to her "Into You" music video, those followers have been extremely loyal to the singer. And through that loyalty, her fragrances have seen uncharted sales growth that have far exceeded anyone's expectations.
"With Ariana’s undeniable status as an international superstar, the success of the Ariana Grande fragrance portfolio is certain to continue to reach new heights," said Joel B. Ronkin, the CEO of LUXE Brands (the parent company that holds the Ariana Grande fragrance franchise), in a release. Translation: Sales won't be slowing down any time soon.
From a rollerball to a full-sized eau de parfum, maybe it's worth trying Grande's perfume for yourself to see what the $150 million-worth fuss is about. At the very least, this news confirms one thing: People will never not want to smell sweet as candy.
