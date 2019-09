You'll Never Guess How Much Money Ariana Grande’s New Perfume Has Grossed

You might have thought that the days of sugary-sweet perfumes were behind you — along with your Tiger Beat posters of N'Sync and butterfly clips — but when it comes to the former, that's not exactly the case. In 2017, in fact, it seems as though such fragrances that smell like " an ice cream truck, a baker's delivery van, and a candy cart, all colliding in the middle of an intersection " still sell. And they sell really well.