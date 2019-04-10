Rami Malek Tells R29 About His Latest Project… A Disturbing Podcast

"I don’t know exactly what is going on with that, but it might happen...Everyone is always looking for intellectual property to find and develop...[T]hese things are a possibility. I'd also like to add that I think we are vulnerable to not only someone hacking into our power grids, but to how we would react and be utterly unprepared for it, and how we might take that out on one another, especially when we are clinging to technology the way we are. It would throw us incredibly off kilter to have the immediate loss of the devices that now tether us together."