Brace Yourself, Denim Underwear Is Going To Be All Over Coachella

Each quarter, global fashion search platform Lyst names the most coveted brands and products of the season, breaking down the data behind the shopping habits of more than five million shoppers. The Lyst Index tracks search data, sales, and product mentions on social media, including the way they can impact a brand's sales — which is perhaps why, Lyst is already clued into the major must-haves for festival season.
On Tuesday, Lyst released its latest trend report, Festival Fashion 2019, predicting the biggest trends we'll see our favourite influencers sporting on Instagram. The usual suspects are all accounted for: nostalgic (think neon, tie-dye, bike shorts), flashy metallics, hiking sandals and bucket hats. But one item on the Lyst (heh) took us by surprise.
Lyst says the denim panties from French brand Y/Project's spring 2019 runway show will be a big hit at music festivals. The extremely high-cut denim shorts garnered over 3.8K social media mentions in just under one week, totalling over 514K in social engagement. Even though Lyst notes the item is rather polarising, shoppers from all over the world are actively searching for the janties, resulting in a 2250% increase in page views since Mid-March.
The janties inspired a range of reactions on Twitter. @GMPaiella wrote "As a busy and modern career woman on the go, I never leave the house without my powerful Jean Diaper™" while @safiyajn said "HOW do i feel about $300 denim panties, you ask? well i’ll tell you how i feel. utterly and thoroughly chafed."
The increase in search may have something to do with shoppers trying to figure out if the brand is trolling the Internet with a pair of $315 denim briefs. Y/Project's creative director Glenn Martens said the inspiration for the collection was about simplifying and playing around with construction.
