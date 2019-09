Jupiter retrograde is a chance to take a step back and reflect on the experiences you gained when Jupiter was direct, Gat adds. This is especially true for people who are “immersing themselves in a new, mind-expanding experience,” such as studying a subject or traveling abroad, who “will find that Jupiter is asking them to take stock of what they’ve learned and gained.” Additionally, you can look at the house of your birth chart that Jupiter will move through to gain insight in how it will affect you, personally. This Jupiter retrograde is in Sagittarius , and it will be most intense for Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces.