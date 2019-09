"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible," executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter . "We'd like to give special thanks to [stars] Jensen [Ackles], Jared [Padalecki], and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."