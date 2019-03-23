There are a few things that I once thought were certain in life: death, taxes, and a Supernatural renewal. Alas, while we'll all still need to file to HMRC by the end of January, not everything is permanent.
According to statements from the cast and producers, Supernatural is officially bidding farewell.
The series — a road trip show of sorts that centres on two monster-fighting brothers — premiered on US network The CW in 2005. It is currently in its 14th season. Its 15th season will be Supernatural's last, per Variety.
"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible," executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We'd like to give special thanks to [stars] Jensen [Ackles], Jared [Padalecki], and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."
Though the series is ending in its current form, there's always the possibility for the show to live on, just as the show's characters have died and been reborn countless times over.
In January of 2018, the series debuted a backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters, would-be a spin-off featuring a core cast of all women. A 2014 spin-off pilot, Supernatural: Bloodlines, also failed to go to series.
CW president Mark Pedowitz, however, suggests that Supernatural may be best as a one-off show.
"Supernatural may be Jensen [Ackles] and Jared [Padalecki] — and there may not be a franchise beyond that," Pedowitz said at the Television Critics Association press tour in 2018, per Entertainment Weekly.
Ackles, however, teased that there could be a future beyond season 15.
"Well, it’s official," the actor wrote on an Instagram video alongside Padalecki and Collins. "One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?"
The CW has also prepared fans to say goodbye to long-running shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Arrow.
