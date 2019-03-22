Not giving away too much is certainly part of this show’s bread and butter. It’s impossible to ever fully know exactly what’s going on at any given time. But that’s kind of the genius of it. By the time we begin season 2, we know the movements can transport souls to another dimension and that they can sometimes heal or revive deceased people. But what we don't know are things like, did they really stop the school shooting in the final episode of the first season? Is it the moves that heal people or is the people that actually do the healing? Is that why Jesse can't be revived but Scott is, because only Homer and Prairie/OA can heal? Hopefully the series will give us clearer answers over the five planned seasons, but either way, the movements certainly make for an interesting twist in already complicated show.