Tamera Mowry Gets Hate Online For Telling A Story About Meeting Jay-Z In 2001

It's no secret that if you come for Queen Bey, her hive will swarm. The same goes for those who threaten the sanctity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage. (Maybe you remember those bee emojis taking over "Becky with the good hair" suspects' Instagrams comments?)
So, what has former Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry done to attract the ire of Beyoncé fans? Pretty much nothing, to be honest.
On Wednesday, Mowry appeared on The Real, where she shared a story about how she was once briefly enamored with Jay-Z. And when I say "briefly enamored," I mean the way a fan would be who just saw a superstar. This was also in 1996, loooong before Beyoncé and Jay-Z became a power couple.
"I actually met Jay-Z in person. He wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time and I wasn’t dating anybody and when I met him, you do get hit with the charm. I found myself strangely asking for gum," Tamera revealed on The Real. "I swear, my sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like 'Oh my God, that’s Jay-Z' and I was like 'Could I have some gum?' And he gave me some gum."
Gum is the kind of thing that the most casual of classmates exchange, it is not a proclamation of love. And yet, the Beyhive really clung on to the comment.
"Think twice before you say anything about bey okay sis," wrote one commenter on the Instagram video, according to Cosmopolitan.
"Jay Z's name should never be mentioned out of context again," added another.
All comments had a flood of bee emojis, for good measure.
Mowry's personal IG also got some hate. Fortunately, there were plenty of fans who saw the not-so-nice comments and added some happier comments, as well as twin and butterfly emojis.
"Y’all need to leave tam alone," wrote one person in the comments of Mowry's selfie with her husband, Adam Housley. "Why can’t she tell her story? They were both single at the time!"
"Nothing lmao she told a cute lil story about when she met Jay back like 2001 and how charming he was," another reminded fans. "That’s it."
Jay-Z may be charming, but no gum is that good to sustain a 20-year crush. Let Mowry live!
