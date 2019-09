Though many people have come away from Abducted In Plain Sight wondering how anyone could let anything that befell Broberg happen to their children, Broberg has previously said she considers her parents to be victims of Berchtold , too. On Entertainment Tonight, she said her father called the police the first night she went missing, when she had been on a planned outing with Berchtold and never returned, though they didn’t call the FBI for several days.