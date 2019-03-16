Sam Smith came out as non-binary and discussed getting liposuction at age 12 in an interview on The Good Place star Jameela Jamil’s new Instagram TV series, “I Weigh Interviews.” The Instagram TV series developed out of Jamil’s “I Weigh” Instagram campaign, which encourages people to place value on their personality traits and accomplishments rather than their weight.
The interview began with Smith and Jamil discussing their histories with body image. “When I was a kid, I was chubby,” Smith told Jamil. He said that as a preteen, he “was holding a lot of weight in my chest” and developed “breasts” because of excess oestrogen. “I had liposuction, I was 12 years old," he said. "At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I haven’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”
Advertisement
In the interview, Smith also shared that he’s non-binary and genderqueer. "When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'f***, that is me,'” he said. "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it's all on the spectrum."
"I've always been very free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I've just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well,” he added.
Advertisement