Male breast reduction surgery is becoming quite popular, particularly with men in their 20s and 30s, according to Dr. Steinbrech. In 2016, an estimated 27,760 gynecomastia procedures were performed, which is a 36% increase since 2010, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . Most of the patients Dr. Steinbrech has treated for gynecomastia say they're embarrassed by the amount of breast tissue they have. "They won't take their shirt off at the pool, they don't like to get dressed in the locker room, or they're embarrassed about having sex with the lights on," he says. Dr. Steinbrech suspects that one driving force behind the popularity of gynecomastia treatment is that more men are interested in showing off their bodies on social media. "There's no stigma about showing off how good you look or how ripped you are," he says.