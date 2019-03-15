Julia Roberts Just Got The Dreamiest Haircut For Spring

Just when you thought you'd perfected your spring hair inspiration mood-board, Julia Roberts went and got a haircut that'll make you reconsider that appointment you made for "just a trim."
Days before the official start of spring, the actress visited her longtime go-to hairstylist Serge Normant to get a fresh new lob that couldn't be more perfect for the season. The celebrity hair guru posted a photo of Roberts on Instagram that showed off her choppy shoulder-length cut and natural-looking blonde highlights. "New," Normant captioned the image, alongside the scissors emoji.
Roberts hasn't posted the haircut on her personal Instagram yet, but she has received seals of approval from her fellow A-listers, including Heidi Klum and Sarah Jessica Parker, who wrote, "Gorgeous!!!! X"
Long bobs are clearly the way to go this season, with stars like Karlie Kloss and The Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph all getting in on it. But there's just something special about Roberts' new look that has us particularly obsessed. As Normant once told us, "The magic of Julia's hair is that people catch a feeling from it." Trust us, we're catching all the feelings from this dreamy cut.
