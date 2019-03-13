Felicity Huffman Released On Bail In College Admissions Scam Case

After reportedly surrendering to seven FBI agents Tuesday morning, Deadline reports that former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has been released on bail.
On Tuesday, Huffman was arrested — along with dozens of others including Full House alum Lori Loughlin — for involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam. Allegations against Huffman include paying someone to change her daughter's SAT answers so that she would receive a higher score. Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 (£11,405) disguised as a "charitable payment" for such service. She is specifically being charged with "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud."
According to Deadline, Huffman did not enter a plea on Tuesday following her arrest from her Hollywood Hills home, but did surrender her passport to the Los Angeles federal court. Her husband, Shameless actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the case, but did appear in court as support.
Should Huffman be found guilty, she could face up to five years in prison.
Loughlin is reportedly en route to Los Angeles. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has also been charged in the scam. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to USC to have their daughters "recruited" to the college's crew team, despite the students never having participated in the sport.
