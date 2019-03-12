The Internet Unearthed A Clip Of Aunt Becky Scolding Uncle Jesse For A Trying To Scam A School

If the scammer allegations against Lori Loughlin are true, she could stand to learn a lesson from her Full House character Aunt Becky.
In one of the wildest celebrity scandals of the year, Loughlin — along with other high-profile people like Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman — was indicted in a college admissions fraud scam. Specifically, Loughlin is accused of engaging in fraud in order to secure her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli a place at the University of Southern California. (In a YouTube video, Olivia Jade stated she was excited to enjoy the "game days" and "partying" that USC had to offer.)
According to court documents, per People, Loughlin allegedly had her daughters pose with crew equipment in order to make it appear like they were a part of the rowing team at their high school. The weird thing about this allegation is...it's eerily similar to what her character, Aunt Becky, chastised her hubby Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) for in the season 6 Full House episode "Be True To Your Pre-School."
In a surreal case of life (allegedly) imitating art, a 1993 episode of Full House shows Jesse lying to an elite pre-school admissions official in order to secure Nicky and Alex a spot. It's Becky, who learns of Jesse's deception in the interview, who puts a stop to the charade.
"I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what, maybe the fast track isn’t it," Becky tells Jesse in the episode. "Nicky and Alex are normal and healthy kids, and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing okay."
It took about two seconds for Twitter to unearth the episode and draw comparisons.
Maybe #AuntBecky should've taken her own advice from the 1993 episode of Full House "Be True To Your Preschool" that it doesn't matter what school your kids go to as long as they're happy and well-adjusted.— Amy (@PrplMnkyCupcake) March 12, 2019
This is hilarious. Remember on Full House when Nicky and Alex were too dumb to get into preschool and Becky and Uncle Jesse would stop at nothing to get them in? https://t.co/8lcDZx8P8A https://t.co/ZEBSQovvIe— Helly (@HellyS) March 12, 2019
You think she would have learned her lesson https://t.co/FxsSVqSTyX— Adam Dean (@WxDiz) March 12, 2019
Check out the episode below. Have mercy?
