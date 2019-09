Was Five Feet Apart Inspired By This Real Couple?

The last time the Pragers saw each other in person was their fifth wedding anniversary on July 16, 2014. Katie surprised Dalton at the hospital in Kentucky where he was receiving treatment. "The look on his face was just as happy and in love as the day he saw her coming down the [aisle] dressed in her beautiful white dress. His love for her was like no other. She made him so very happy," Dalton's mother, Renee, wrote on Facebook.