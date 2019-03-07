Following the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary that aired this week, all eyes have been on the late Michael Jackson's family. Now one of his three children, 20-year-old Paris Jackson, has spoken out to offer her opinion on the doc — sort of.
The late singer's daughter took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from Gay Star News, which stated, "Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims."
"I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life," Jackson responded in a tweet that has since been deleted. "You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though."
y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019
She then further blamed the news media for its coverage of the allegations, as she quoted a Tweet implying that the media only wants "a reaction" out of readers.
"If everyone [stopped reacting so strongly] towards articles, they'd stop making lies and start writing actual news," wrote Jackson.
if everyone reacted this way towards articles, they’d stop making lies and start writing actual news https://t.co/wWB4Jm1IGL— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019
HBO's Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary, focuses on allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson. James Safechuck and Wade Robson go into what is sometimes excruciating detail about alleged sexual relationships with Jackson when they were minors at 10- and 7-years-old, respectively. His estate, on behalf of Jackson, deny the allegations.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit against HBO is underway. The Jackson estate filed a £75 million suit against the network before the film aired, calling it "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
