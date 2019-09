Now that more than just critics and Sundance attendees have seen Wade Robson's and James Safechuck's detailed, painfully graphic accounts of what they say Jackson did to them as boys, there haven't exactly been calls for a boycott of his music, but some critics have written that the " damage to Jackson's legacy is irreversible " and that the doc will " turn you off Michael Jackson for good ." Much as it seems shocking to listen to R. Kelly or to watch a Woody Allen movie now, hitting the dance floor to "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" or “Thriller” may be seen as implicit support of an artist who allegedly ruined two little boys' lives. That would be a logical step, right? It might not be that easy, writes the New York Times' Maureen Dowd.