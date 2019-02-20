Beyoncé & Jay-Z Honoured Meghan Markle During The Brit Awards

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
The Carters — aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z — may be as close to royalty as we have in the United States, but overseas, this power couple is all about honouring their American princess Meghan Markle.
On Wednesday night, the Carters accepted the BRIT Award for Best International Group via a video recording. In it, the pair stands in a white room, in front of what appears to be a custom portrait of the former Suits star turned Duchess of Sussex.
"Thank you so much for the Brit Awards for this incredible honour," says Beyoncé in the video. "You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you."
"You're welcome," adds Jay-Z, before the pair turn towards the image of Meghan and stare for a moment, their back facing the camera.
The moment is an homage to the Carter's music video for "Apeshit," which partially takes place in Paris museum the Louvre. At the end of the "Apeshit" video, the couple turns to the Mona Lisa.
Many saw the image of a black royal hanging in what is meant to represent the Louvre — and being honoured by two fellow black icons — as an important moment for representation. Some also saw it as a way for Bey and Jay to stick it to tabloids who criticise Meghan.
As reported by Buzzfeed, black women have recently taken to sharing selfies in front of the Mona Lisa. Started by journalist and podcaster Darian Harvin, the point of the Mona Lisa "challenge" was to make a comment on beauty standards.
"[I] think the painting has, over time, contributed to ideals around beauty and what's acceptable," Harvin told Buzzfeed. "My hope was that if I shared my photo, other black girls would feel encouraged to as well, and we could reinforce the idea that beauty comes in all forms."
Now we just need the Louvre to put Meghan's portrait in there for real.
