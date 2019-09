9 Nail-Polish Colours That Will Be On Your Fingers This Spring

We consider springtime a vibe, as opposed to a season. You're wearing your favourite white eyelet blouse, enjoying the afternoon sunshine streaming through the window, and gazing down at your glossy lavender fingernails on your keyboard as you daydream about your patio brunch plans. From where we're sitting, there's absolutely no reason that you shouldn't have that feeling — bright and spring-y, with a fresh manicure to match — as early as the second week of April.