The only thing millennials love more than getting text notifications from horoscope apps, podcasts about the grifter du jour, and Timothée Chalamet are piercings. But not just any piercing — we're talking about curated constellation piercings.
Not unlike the astronomical origins from which the trend gets its name, constellation piercings are a group of multiple piercings, normally three or more, that create unique patterns and shapes on the ear. The trend itself has been around for years, but it wasn't until 2016 that the term describing the curated piercing combinations was officially coined with the help of L.A. celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson and has continued to trend everywhere from instagram to the Guardian.
No two constellation piercings look exactly the same, so the possibilities are endless. Just in case you are looking to add another hole to your growing cluster, keep clicking for the most inspiring constellation piercings out there.