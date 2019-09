"Daith" Piercings Are L.A.'s Most Surprising Beauty Trend

And if this piercing oracle says it's true, you better believe it. The Body Electri c owner/artist is responsible for constellation piercings, L.A.’s obsession with nipple adornment, and even the latest uptick in the labret (the centre of the bottom lip ) and the philtrum (he just did FKA Twigs’, but more on that later. Did we mention his client list is stacked with major A-listers?)